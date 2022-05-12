Dear Heloise: It was mentioned in an article not to answer the phone for numbers you don’t recognize, and you agreed with this, and mostly, you are correct.
However, when I moved my mother into an assisted living facility, I received calls from the caregivers and nurses on their private cellphones telling me of some incident with my mother.
After not answering the first unknown number and then hearing the message about a fall, I have instructed my household to answer every call, because we have no way of knowing if it is her facility or not. Most calls come from the recognized facility phone number, but there have been exceptions.
— S.C., in Kentucky