Dear Heloise: I have several family pictures in all sorts of frames and sizes. I want to put them on a wall in the guest bedroom, where they can be seen. Is there a way to do this? Thank you.
— Reader in Troy, Ohio
Reader in Troy, you can put up two or three picture shelves on a wall and display your photos.
This way you can change out photos whenever you want.
You could also arrange them in a cluster on one wall. Lay the photos on a bed sheet before hanging so you can see how it will look on the wall. Try for a sense of balance. You can mix various frame styles and they’ll look nice together.
— Heloise
