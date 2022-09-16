Dear Heloise: The staff where I work is having a retirement party in late October for a very nice co-worker. He and his wife have done very well for themselves financially. They don’t have children, their house is paid off, as are their cars, and in truth, they want for nothing. So, what do you give to someone retiring from a job they’ve done for about 30 years? The company is giving him an expensive watch and a large flat-screen TV. I’m open to suggestions.
