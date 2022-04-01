Dear Heloise: There is a new scam going around. You get an email from a company and they list a phony customer ID and a phony invoice number for a “firewall defender.” They would have you believe they are from a well-known software company, but they are not. They even try to make you think they’re giving you a $50 discount and the price is $349. At the bottom of the notice is a telephone number to call, but don’t do it.
Instead of calling these scammers, send the email to your state consumer protection office and to the Federal Trade Commission online, or call them at 1-877-382-4357 (9 a.m. to 8 p.m.). You can also report a scam at www.usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds.
Do not call or contact these people and never give anyone your financial information or Social Security number, no matter what they tell you. Thousands of people are cheated out of large sums of money every year by scammers. Don’t be one of them.
—Anna C., Evergreen, Colo
Anna, thank you for that information. We receive letters and emails every week from people who were victims of some scammer. Most were just trusting individuals who thought they were doing the right thing. By ignoring the scammer and letting a government agency handle it, you help put the scammers out of business.
— Heloise