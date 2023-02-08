Dear Heloise: My kids love stuffed bell peppers, but it used to be so messy to make. Finally, I tried setting the bell peppers in the deep wells of an extra large muffin tin. The peppers sit upright, won’t fall over and are easier to fill than wrapping the peppers in foil. The easiest way to bake them is in the muffin tin. It’s made life so much easier to prepare stuffed peppers this way.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lake Belton athletes celebrate college commitments
- Back from the brink: Restoration of Texas horned lizards to past habitats underway
- Temple athletes set for college careers
- Bed Bath & Beyond to shutter Temple store
- Temple College construction to begin in spring
- Temple Feed & Supply to move to larger location in SE Temple
- Motorist killed in North Temple crash
- Temple Police investigate fatal wreck; NW H K Dodgen Loop lane blocked
- More power outages as hundreds of downed tree limbs reported
- Michael Rae Donovan Powell, age 26, died January 26, 2023