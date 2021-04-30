Dear Heloise: I have a few hints for you. Here they are:
When discarding food that is too pungent, before putting it in the kitchen garbage can, I put it in a plastic bag and tie it tightly.
This keeps the kitchen garbage from smelling until you take it to the outside can and reuses old plastic bags that might have been tossed out.
Dryer sheets make nice car deodorant. When dried, they are perfect for dusting the interior of the car.
When filling a sugar bowl, salt and pepper shakers, etc., I put the item I’m filling on a damp cloth (or paper towel), and if anything spills, this is an easy wipe and go with the damp cloth.
—Nancy W., Annapolis, Md.