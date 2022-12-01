Dear Heloise: I just finished reading your hints on “what to get a grandmother for the coming holidays,” and you have missed the current activities that we grandmas who belong to recreation centers and YMCAs participate in. We no longer bake homemade bread and stay in slippers all day. Please include an updated list of gifts, such as tennis balls, racket cases, sun visors, bicycling accessories and other related items. We golf, and we travel, too; plus you left out the fastest-growing sport in America — pickleball. Just drive by a tennis court today and observe all the grandmas out there playing pickleball!
— The Modern Day Grandma, Jane Woodford