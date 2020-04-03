Dear Heloise: With planting season here, in some parts of the country a common problem is slugs and snails. One way to kill them is to bury a pie plate until its level with the ground. Fill the pie plate with beer and wait. Slugs and snails are attracted to the smell and are killed by the alcohol.
— Jack in Tennessee
