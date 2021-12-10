Dear Annie: More and more at sports events, I have sat next to men who have “man-spread” their legs, actually having thigh and knee halfway into my seat space. I find this very uncomfortable. They don’t seem to understand that their thigh, knee and foot are in what I would consider my personal space.
Could you suggest a manner in which I could get them to move without sounding like a cranky old woman?
Other men have suggested I place my knee and thigh against theirs and push laterally, without saying a word.
I’d prefer a verbal suggestion, quietly mentioned, but what is your best suggestion?
— Needing Some Space
Dear Space: Confidence is key. If he’s bold enough to invade your personal space, you can be bold enough to ask him to stop.
“Excuse me, would you mind moving your legs out of my space?” should do the trick.
No need to overthink it.