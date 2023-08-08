Dear Heloise: In a recent column in the Colorado Springs Gazette, you suggested several solutions for bringing funky smelling drawers back to their natural smell. All were good suggestions that often work. But, when all else fails, seal the inside of drawers with shellac. It is available in an aerosol, as well as in a can that you can brush on.
