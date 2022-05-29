Dear Readers: When you notice that your shower doors have water spots, vinegar to the rescue! Spray full-strength white vinegar onto the glass and let it sit for about 30 minutes. Then rinse off with water. Dry with paper or cloth towels.
— Heloise
Updated: May 29, 2022 @ 2:43 am
