Dear Heloise: Please reprint your Tortellini soup recipe. It was a big hit with my in-laws the last time they came for a visit, and they’re coming again in a few weeks. I’d like to make it for them when they come in March.
— Sandra M., Helena, Mont.
Sandra, yes my Tortellini and Bean Soup is one of my favorites, too. Here it is. You’ll need:
1/2 pound dry kidney beans; or 2 16-ounce cans kidney beans
1 bay leaf
Sprinkle of garlic powder
1/4 pound sliced regular bacon or pancetta (a type of unsmoked bacon); reserve the bacon drippings
1 onion (diced)
1 garlic clove (minced)
4 cups chicken broth
1 29-ounce can crushed tomatoes
2 cups beef broth
1/4 tsp basil (dried, crushed)
1/4 tsp black pepper
9 ounces of cheese tortellini
2 cups fresh spinach
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese (for garnish)
Cook kidney beans with bay leaf and garlic. Fry bacon or pancetta.
In the bacon drippings, sauté 1 onion (diced) and 2 garlic cloves (minced) until golden brown. Add the chicken broth, tomatoes, beef broth, basil, oregano, black pepper and salt and simmer. Add the tortellini and the kidney beans, cook 20 minutes. Add the spinach and cook 10 minutes. Garnish with Parmesan cheese. To make vegetarian, omit the pancetta or bacon, chicken and beef broth. Instead, use vegetable broth, bean “juice” and vegetable juice. You also can add parsley and increase the other spices.
There’s nothing like a hot bowl of soup on a cold, windy day to warm the soul.
— Heloise
