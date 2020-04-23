Dear Readers: What’s your favorite lip color for spring? Berry, peach, pink, nude or just a clear gloss? Whichever you choose, you’ll need to prep your lips first. Dead, dry skin can roughen up lips. Exfoliate your lips with a mild sugar scrub, or buff with your toothbrush. Next, apply lip balm for moisture.
To create the look of larger lips, line them just outside the natural lip line with a lip pencil. For staying power, fill in the lip with the pencil, blot with a tissue and apply lipstick over the pencil. Blot once more.
— Heloise
