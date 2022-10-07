Dear Annie: With respect to your advice to “Eaten Alive,” whose mother-in-law has started making inappropriate and mean comments toward her, I think you missed several significant “clues” in her description of their troubled relationship.
First, based on the timeline she describes, it is reasonable to presume that she is in her 50s, making her in-laws, most likely, at least in their 70s. She also mentions that, as a nurse, she’s been assisting with their “medical needs and prescriptions,” again leading me to believe they’re seniors.
But the most telling “clue” was her comment that her mother-in-law “has started” making strange and hurtful comments to her. This sounds to me like it is new behavior, which, coupled with her age and the medications she takes, leads me to wonder if this is an as-yet undiagnosed age-related medical issue.
Unlike “Eaten Alive,” I’m not a nurse but a senior who’s actively dealing with changes happening to me, my friends and family members as a result of aging.
The dramatic change in behavior she has described could very well be symptomatic of age-related mental deterioration.
The paranoia about trying to get rid of her or take her money, the inappropriate comments about her appearance, etc. are very common symptoms of age-related mental illness, as well as possibly an indicator that she needs a review of her current medication interactions.
I understand it’s difficult not to initially take such comments personally, but I think she would be well-advised to step back and view the situation as an impartial medical professional and recommend her husband advise his mother’s physicians about these behavioral changes. They should request a complete checkup and review of her medications before jumping to the conclusion that this is just a conflict resulting from a rude and overbearing personality.
Dear Concerned Senior: Thank you for your letter. You were among many who wrote in with concern that this mother-in-law’s behavior could be an indicator of dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s or another medical, neurological or psychiatric condition. “Eaten Alive” and her husband should certainly seek medical help on behalf of the mother-in-law to determine if such a condition is at play.