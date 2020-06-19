Dear Annie: Recently, you printed a letter from a woman whose boyfriend excessively belched. Well, now I am here to complain about my wife’s sneezes.
When she sneezes, it is practically a scream. I think it gives me ear damage. It definitely gives me a start, not to mention our poor cat, who takes off running for cover every time. This is worse in the spring, with the allergies.
I have heard that it is unhealthy to hold in sneezes, but the volume, at least, would seem controllable to me. Can’t she dial it down?
— Alarmed by the Achoos
Dear Alarmed: In theory, yes, she probably could; in reality, it would be pretty difficult to pull off. We’re capable of controlling the volume of our sneezes to a degree (by closing our mouths, for one).
But it’s a complex reflex. Otolaryngologists have found that your sneeze is as unique to you as your laugh, and most of us develop a signature sneeze from a young age.
So try to cut your wife some slack. Encourage her to talk to her doctor about over-the-counter and prescription allergy medication options. She should also undergo an allergy test, if she hasn’t already, to identify any hidden irritants lurking in your home.
Hopefully, the cat isn’t one of them — but if so, there are treatments that can help. And kindly ask her to give you a heads-up, when possible, if she feels a sneeze coming on. That will reduce the shock factor, if not the ear damage.
