Dear Readers: Do you have a senior cat? Do you know how to care for him? Let’s take a look, with help from our friends at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.aspca.org).
A senior is a cat age 7 years or older. When a cat reaches this age, his metabolism and immune system can change. His coat can thin, he can have intestinal issues, diminished muscle mass, along with weight gain, joint pain and problems with his teeth.
When your cat reaches age 7, ask your veterinarian about a senior diet to help with maintaining a healthy weight and to lower the chances of chronic disease.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.