Dear Readers: We are in the middle of it: hurricane season. Let’s look at some safety hints. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.CDC.gov), preparedness is critical:
Have a list of all emergency phone numbers and program them into your phone. Have an emergency kit with stable foods, water, medications, blankets, etc. Make sure your family, especially any elderly folks and those needing special assistance, is aware of all plans. Have a plan for pets also.
Evacuation orders? Never ignore them. Get everyone to safety. Avoid flooded areas. Continue to practice all COVID safety protocols.
Experts are predicting this will be an active hurricane season. Stay informed and stay safe. Read up on hurricane safety on many sites to keep everyone from harm.
— Heloise
