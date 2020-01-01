Dear Heloise: Please reprint your Cherry Surprise recipe. I haven’t made it in a long time and have forgotten how, but it was the special request of my son who is coming home on leave from the military.
— Carrie in Mississippi
Carrie, anything for our men and women in uniform!
You’ll need to cream together 2 sticks butter or margarine and 2 cups sugar. Beat 3 eggs and add into the butter/sugar mixture. Mix in 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 2 teaspoons almond extract and 1 pint sour cream. Then add 3 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon salt; mix to blend. Last, stir in 1 cup chopped maraschino cherries and 1 1/2 cups chopped nuts. Bake in a greased and floured tube pan at 325 F for about 1 to 1 1/2 hours. When the cake has cooled, sprinkle on powdered sugar.
FYI: When using powdered cake mix, put the water in the bowl first, then the dry mix. This helps prevent powder pockets at the bottom of the bowl.
— Heloise