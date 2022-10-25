Dear Annie: My younger brother and sister are twins, and they just turned 17. I am writing to you because they have three kittens but leave all the care and feeding of them to our father, who is 66.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Jackson two: Brothers Steve, Lezlie enjoying lone season as Temple teammates
- Temple man indicted for injuring elderly person at restaurant
- UPDATE: Person of interest in Belton child homicide apprehended in Itasca
- Belton ISD adds Miller Heights as hazardous route
- Reader disapproves of Abbott's Latina niece calling him 'Tio' (uncle)
- Steven Rieves, age 65, died October 3, 2022
- Milam deputy wounded in shooting; suspect dead
- DPS: 63-year-old dies in motorcycle crash
- Knights rein in Wildcats: Heights controls second half to deal Temple first district loss, 13-9
- Senior-led ground game; Trio brings complementary styles to Broncos backfield