Dear Heloise: It’s been a long time since you printed your Chicken Noodle Soup recipe, and my three kids loved it. I’ve lost the recipe, so could you reprint that for all of us soup lovers?
— Grace M., Kearney, Neb.
You’ll need:
2 eggs
2 half eggshells full of milk
Pinch of salt to taste
Enough flour to make a dough
1 whole chicken
2 carrots (chopped)
2 stalks of celery (chopped)
Enough water to cover chicken in pot
Crack two eggs into a bowl, then measure two empty half eggshells full of milk.
Add a pinch of salt and enough flour to make a dough (dough should be a little sticky). Roll out on floured wax paper or a cutting board.
Set dough aside and let dry for four to six hours. The dough may be too sticky to cut before that amount of time.
When dough is more manageable, cut into thin strips (1/4 to 1/2 inch wide, depending on your taste). In the meantime, cook a whole chicken in a large pot with enough water to cover.
When fully cooked, remove chicken and debone it. Skim all the fat off the broth and put deboned chicken back in. Add carrots and celery. Cook until tender.
Add noodles and cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until done.
