Dear Annie: I just spent my first Father’s Day without my dad, who tragically passed away from COVID-19 a few months ago. I am feeling heartbroken but also grateful.
Without a doubt in my mind or heart, the most significant trait that my beloved father instilled in me through his role modeling of it is resilience.
He developed this life-saving trait throughout a difficult childhood and continued relying on it through serious debilitating health issues later on in his life, always facing each one with grit and grace.
I have also been experiencing an exceptionally challenging life, the latest bump in the road being an aggressive form of cancer.
My deeply entrenched resiliency has and continues to be invaluable. Thank you, Daddy.
— Grateful Daughter
Dear Grateful: I’m so sorry for your loss and your diagnosis. They say we should be the things we loved most about the people who are gone. It sounds like you’re living that credo. Your dad would be proud.
