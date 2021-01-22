Dear Heloise: I’ve found an easy way to clean my microwave. I have a spray bottle that is filled with a 3-to-1 ratio of white vinegar and water. I spray my microwave oven thoroughly to clean. Then let the spray sit for a few moments before wiping down with a wet dish cloth. I also use the spray on my laminate floors followed by a wet sponge mopping.
— Mike in Mascoutah, Ill.
