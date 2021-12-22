Dear Heloise: You had a generic cream soup recipe that I loved! I’d usually add leftover chicken, celery, onions and carrots chopped very fine to add flavor and color. Sadly, I lost the recipe for the cream soup. Would you please reprint it for me and others who love a cream soup as much as I do?
— Claudia F., Gorham, Maine
Claudia, I love this recipe, too! It’s so easy to make, and I make it often in chilly weather. You’ll need:
1 cup nonfat milk powder
1 tablespoon dried onion flakes
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons chicken bouillon powder
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Mix all ingredients and store in an airtight container. To make soup base, add 2 cups cold water to the mix in a large saucepan and stir CONSTANTLY over medium heat until thick. You can use this base to make any flavor of cream soup. Just add your main ingredients to the mix, such as mushrooms, potatoes, broccoli, celery or chicken, and cook for a few minutes longer.
This makes about 4 to 6 cups of soup, depending on what you toss in.
There’s nothing like a meal of hot soup, salad and warm bread on a cold day!
— Heloise
