Dear Annie: My neighbor, who has become one of my very best friends, just moved to a city four hours away. I’m devastated. We used to meet up nearly every night for a cocktail on the porch or a walk around the neighborhood. We both promised to keep in close touch, but I have barely heard from her at all in the month that she has been gone. I feel like I have been tossed aside, that she was only friends with me out of convenience. I’m not sure what to do.