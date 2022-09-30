Dear Annie: My neighbor, who has become one of my very best friends, just moved to a city four hours away. I’m devastated. We used to meet up nearly every night for a cocktail on the porch or a walk around the neighborhood. We both promised to keep in close touch, but I have barely heard from her at all in the month that she has been gone. I feel like I have been tossed aside, that she was only friends with me out of convenience. I’m not sure what to do.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sticky situation: Honeydew making mess on cars
- Temple father charged in death of 6-week-old Killeen boy
- New distillery opens near Little River-Academy
- I-35 southbound slowed in Temple
- Two Temple men indicted for drive-by shooting
- Temple man arrested on assault warrant at DPS driver's license office
- Nancy Lee Williams, age 64, died recently
- Ott named 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year
- Oscar Martinez, age 68, of Little River - Academy, died Wednesday
- Elidia M. Garza, age 66 of Temple, died September 19, 2022