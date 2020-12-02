Dear Heloise: There was a terrible smell that stayed in my microwave. A cup of vinegar heated in the microwave took all the smell away.
— Joyce C., via email
Joyce, yes, vinegar to the rescue. However, you can also put 2 cups of water along with 2 tablespoons of vinegar in a microwavable bowl (put a toothpick on top to prevent boilover). Microwave on high for 5 minutes and let it keep steaming for a few minutes, then wipe clean. The steam does all the work.
— Heloise
