Dear Heloise: While watching sports together, my husband and two sons often request that I make tacos for them. I always hated the mess that was left when they took the first bite and the taco shell broke.
Now I put a lettuce leaf in first, then add all the other toppings onto the lettuce leaf. If the taco shell breaks, and it usually does, the toppings still rest on the lettuce leaf instead of their shirts or the rug!
— Lupe in Texas
