Dear Annie: I’ve dated my boyfriend for more than 12 years. We got along fine when his grown kids were out of the picture, but now they’re back living with him. His youngest is 21, yet he treats them like infants. The daughters are manipulating and controlling. When I bring up my feelings about the situation, he accuses me of being jealous and insecure. I feel I’ve wasted years in a relationship going nowhere.
I always helped him with rent, paying up to $700 a month, even though his kids don’t pay rent. Recently, I moved out. His response to my moving out was “We’re glad you’re gone!”
— Feeling Left Out
Dear Feeling: I, too, am glad you’re out of that house. Now you need to get out of the relationship. Having been in it for 12 years is not a justification to stay in it another second. Ahead of you is the rest of your life, and I believe the coming years can be your best. If you’re having trouble finding the strength to seek out that better future, I encourage you to seek therapy. You deserve so much better than what you’re getting now.
