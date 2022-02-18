Dear Heloise: Believe it or not, it won’t be long before we’re all planning some type of vacation or perhaps just a weekend getaway. While it’s nice to be away and relax, make certain that you secure your home before you go.
Tell your next-door neighbor (one you can trust) that you’re going out of town and ask them to gather your mail and to keep an eye on your home. It also might be a good idea to have one of your neighbors park halfway up your driveway to make certain that an unauthorized vehicle does not park there. This would give a thief the opportunity to load up a van with your things and then drive off. Use automatic timers on your lights so that lights go on and off at different times and in different rooms. If a neighbor isn’t picking up your mail for you, have the post office hold it. Porch pirates are everywhere, so have someone hold onto packages that might be left on your doorstep.
Turn off your automatic garage opener and arrange for yard maintenance if you’ll be gone for a couple of weeks.
— Victor N., Quincy, Mass.
Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.