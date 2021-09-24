Dear Annie: For close to 50 years, my friend “Chloe” and I have met for dinner once a week, and she always discusses her husband’s past affair, which occurred over 50 years ago and lasted a year. They are still married and had a few children after the affair ended. She seems to refuse to believe he has told her “everything” and still asks him questions about it.
I empathize with her pain and repeatedly tell her that forgiveness is about her being happy again within herself and that it does not mean she condones her husband’s past behavior. She has been very mean to him all these years and says hateful things to him, which distresses their daughters.
They have been to couples therapy a few times, but nothing has changed with her. I am at a loss to figure out why she keeps this up after all these years. I need some understanding of why she repeatedly expresses hate for her husband but continues to live with him. Does she need to be a victim?
— Concerned and Confused
Dear CC: You are a good friend with wise advice, and Chloe is lucky to have you on the receiving end of her weekly pity parties.
It sounds like Chloe is using a “victim mentality” to avoid dealing with deeper relationship problems. If she forgives her husband’s infidelity, she’ll have to assume some responsibility for the failures in her marriage. It’s far easier to just lay the blame on him. Still, it is clear she has some unresolved feelings of rejection. Fifty years is a long time to be carrying around so much anger, and she must be tired. Chloe has two options here: leave her husband, or forgive him. If she chooses to forgive, remind her once more that forgiveness is not a stamp of approval for his actions; it is merely an acknowledgement that their marriage and their family are more important than a mistake he made 50 years ago.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.