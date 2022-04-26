Dear Heloise: I enjoy your column and saw your comment on berries in the San Antonio Express-News today. We have a much better solution. We wash all fruit in three parts water and one part vinegar. Soak for 10 minutes, rinse completely and then, most importantly, dry completely on the counter before placing in a bowl in the fridge. Berries are one of the healthiest fruits you can eat. We eat a lot of them, and they last perfectly for a week with this method. They are also the most vulnerable to holding pesticides, so it’s best to get organic, if possible. Either way, the magic of vinegar comes through again!
— Michelle Jacobson, via email