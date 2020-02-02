Dear Heloise: I am responding to a suggestion in the paper about wiping the tear stains from a dog’s eyes. I have a better suggestion.
I learned this from a friend who has a small white dog. As do many white dogs, hers had tear stains much of the time. My friend started giving her dog only distilled water, and none from the tap. After about a week, the tear stains nearly stopped.
I am a dog sitter, and I tried her hint on the next white dog I sat for. It worked! Not only did the staining improve, but so did his beard. It had previously been a little yellow. It went back to a bright, clean white.
I told his “parents” about it, and they have been giving him only distilled water ever since. They thank me for the hint every time I see them, because it works.
— Shelley P., The Villages, Fla.
