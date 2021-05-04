Dear Annie: I have been married for more than 30 years, and we have one teenage daughter who will be attending college in the fall. My husband and I have lived like roommates for the last 10 years. We co-exist, raising our daughter as civilly as we can.
I have gone to counseling off and on for years, trying to improve our relationship. He has gone a handful of times but is now refusing to go as he thinks there is nothing wrong with our relationship.
We have no affection or intimacy toward one another whatsoever. He has been retired for three years and has several joint issues he is dealing with, which limits our activities together. He is very negative and picks at things constantly. I work out of the home and do all the household chores, cook, clean and take care of my daughter’s needs. He only does yard maintenance, refusing to help me otherwise.
Needless to say, I am frustrated, angry and lonely and not sure, after my daughter leaves, if this marriage will survive.
— Barely Hanging In There
Dear Barely Hanging In There: You say that he is negative and picks at things constantly. However, I have to give it to you straight: Your letter is pretty negative and is picking at everything he does wrong. It sounds like both of you are playing a part in your frustration, anger and loneliness.
Keep talking to a professional marriage therapist. If he refuses to go with you, then go for yourself. Being willing to own your part in your unhappiness will be more freeing than you think. And use that freedom and clarity to decide how you want your marriage and life to look, with or without him.
