Dear Heloise: My husband the golfer is very particular about his polo shirts. The collars no longer lie flat, and he wants me to buy new shirts. I think that’s silly. So, is there a way to perk up the collars?
— Kay in California
Kay, yes there’s an easy fix. The sizing (a starch-like substance) that the manufacturer puts on the material to make it stiff has probably washed out. Spray starch and an iron should do the trick. Spray the back of the collar with the starch and work it in with your fingers. Then, with your iron on a low to medium setting, iron the back of the collar first, then flip it over and iron the front. This should make your husband happy.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.