Dear Readers: A great number of you wrote in and responded to “Feeling Powerless” with some wonderful suggestions to help. Below are a few. Thank you very much for your positive input.
Dear Feeling Powerless: I think there are many, many people feeling the same way, including myself. Here are some things I do to put positive feelings out into the world:
I donate blood. It is something physical that helps others.
I donate to charities when I can. I make sure the money is really being spent well by checking on their ratings.
I volunteer when I can by helping an elderly neighbor go grocery shopping or run errands.
I adhere to “no news Friday” by turning off the radio or TV and read a book or listen to music or do a puzzle.
I engage with my family and friends, cooking a good meal, going to the beach, doing crafts, etc.
I hope these suggestions help or get you thinking about other ways of engaging in positive mental health.
— Breathe Deeply
Dear Breathe Deeply: These are wonderful suggestions. Thank you for sharing.
Dear Annie: When I see the horrific suffering of the brave Ukrainian people, I am reminded of all that I have that I normally take for granted. Now even the simplest of life’s pleasures seem so sweet.
— Grateful in Connecticut
Dear Grateful: Thank you.
Dear Annie: First and foremost, “Feeling Powerless” needs to reconnect with people. This can be by phone, but she can also meet others in person who are feeling the same way through volunteering.
Finally, I had a moment myself feeling powerless when our country was brutally attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.
I took back control by volunteering for the American Red Cross. There are many groups now raising support for the Ukrainian people that she could join.
— Volunteering Helps Save Lives
Dear Volunteering: Thank you for your letter.