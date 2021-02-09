Dear Readers: An unfortunate fact in today’s COVID world: Our loved ones who reside in retirement homes or senior living facilities can be at greater risk to contract and spread the virus, and to become seriously ill.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov) is recommending that groups (folks in close contact with each other, such as those in a nursing home) receive the vaccine sooner rather than later. As more vaccine is developed, more groups will be vaccinated.
The CDC still advocates for these measures to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19): wearing a mask, frequent handwashing and keeping six feet between you and everyone else (social distancing).
— Heloise
P.S. Frontline healthcare workers are also at the head of the line for the vaccine.
