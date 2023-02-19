Dear Annie: Your advice for “Lost but Still in Love” was perfect. Being a health care professional, I had an understanding of what was transpiring when my wife started to enter pre-menopause, and I could support her during this transition into menopause. I honestly have no idea how so many women go through this with so little support from health care professionals. So, thank you for your response and giving a sound explanation as to what may be transpiring. This leads me to another concern. Why do women’s health care professionals not include the patient’s partner in educating them? There is no literature in the waiting room for men to read to learn more about their female partners. No practitioner asks me to join them to discuss any future plan of care for my wife so that together we can meet her needs. So, it doesn’t surprise me that the writer doesn’t know what to do to help his wife and calm his own fears. I am hopeful that women’s health education will improve significantly for women and their partners.