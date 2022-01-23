Dear Annie: I just read your article about the husband having a relationship with someone in the office. The wife asked why women try to break up marriages like that. I’d like to offer some insight, as I’ve had experiences on both sides of the issue.
First, in dating a married man, I lost sight of the morals my parents had instilled in me.
I was young and naive, and I believed what the man was saying to me about him wanting to leave his supposed loveless marriage. It took me years to figure out I set myself up for failure in coupling with someone who was already coupled. It was a way for me to be safe from true commitment, although I didn’t realize I was doing that psychologically.
Years later, when I was married, my husband cheated on me with a bevy of women, some of them knowing he was married.
When I heard all those women on the voicemail, my now ex-husband tried to say they were not calls for him. He was a cheater, period. I knew from my own experience that I had to be the No. 1 priority, because I deserved it.
And that’s what relationships should be.
I’m remarried and happy now. My heart goes out to the wife, hoping she can stay strong and make decisions that prioritize her mental health and personal happiness.
— Finally Happy the Second Time Around
Dear Finally Happy: Thank you for sharing your experiences, and congratulations on finding a partner who brings you peace and happiness.