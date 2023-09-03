Dear Readers: Many readers wrote in regarding “Mum or Never,” the letter from the woman who, at age 40, was ambivalent about having children. Below are two interesting letters. One is from a woman who decided to have a child later in life and was very deliberate and responsible on how the child was raised, highlighting the importance of discipline and love from a young age. The second letter was from the child of parents who never wanted her and what that can look like from the perspective of a woman in her 60s.