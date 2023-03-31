Dear Annie: I am a mature male who works out almost daily. I watch what I eat, consuming a lot of fruits, veggies, whole grains and lean meats. As a result, I am lean and have a BMI around 21. I frequently receive the “You are too skinny” comment from people who have a BMI of at least 30. I just usually listen and change the subject.
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple attempted kidnapping suspect identified
- Woman killed, man injured in Temple shooting
- 5 killed in weekend violence across Central Texas
- Defendant pleads guilty to murder of Temple woman, receives lengthy sentence
- Fort Hood colonel relieved of duty months after husband
- The Katy question: Temple ponders future of aging landmark depot
- Thousands of pounds of “forever chemicals” have been injected into Texas oil and gas wells, study finds
- Shooting sends man to hospital
- Temple Police: No issues with motorcycle group that caused problems elsewhere
- Sylvia Garcia Torres, age 64, of Temple died Wednesday, March 22, 2023