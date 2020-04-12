Dear Readers: We love to take our dogs for rides in the car, but if they are unrestrained or in the front seat, in the event of a collision, your dog can become a projectile and be seriously injured.
The safest place for a dog in the car is in the backseat, secured in a crate or in a carrier designed for car traveling. For a larger dog, secure them in a harness attached to a seat buckle.
— Heloise
P.S. A dog in the open bed of a pickup truck is an absolute no-no!
