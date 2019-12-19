Dear Readers: Here’s a wonderful last-minute project that’s great for this time of year: Create a box for a needy family!
Here are some things to include: cereal, crackers, oatmeal, canned soup, tuna and fruit, as well as jars of spaghetti sauce, applesauce and peanut butter.
Add a can opener and maybe some plastic utensils.
— Heloise
