Dear Heloise: My dog suddenly has black stools. What could that mean?
— Hilda S. in Texas
Hilda, black stools can be serious. It might mean that the dog is passing blood from a digestive upset, an infection, an injury, or even cancer.
It also could result simply from eating dark-colored foods. A trip to the veterinarian is called for; bring a sample and be prepared to talk about any oddities in the dog’s behavior.
— Heloise
