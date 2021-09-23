Dear Readers: Every time we cut up onions, our eyes tear up and we cry.
Here’s why that happens. When you cut an onion, it releases a chemical irritant. When it comes in contact with your eyes, it causes the glands to release tears.
To prevent this, take these steps: Store onions in the refrigerator for a couple of days or put them in the freezer for 30 minutes or so before slicing. When onions are cold, they are less likely to induce tears. Or you can hold a piece of bread between your front teeth when you cut onions. It will make you breathe through your mouth instead of your nose.
— Heloise
