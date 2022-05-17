Dear Heloise: I love reading your column in the Waterbury, Connecticut, Republican-American and have done so for years.
In order to save water when cleaning bottles and jars for recycling, I fill the container halfway with water, add a small dot of dishwashing liquid, put the lid or cap back on tightly, and shake. Substances that are sticky, such as peanut butter, are able to be removed if allowed to sit for a time and given a vigorous shake every now and then. Containers generally do not have to be sparkling clean to be acceptable for recycling.
Also, to save water and energy on laundry, I regularly spot-treat areas of the garment — such as where deodorant was used or the collar — with warm water, as tolerated by the fabric, working in a little bar or dish soap. The load of laundry can be washed in cold water and still have soil removed. I put the warm water in the sink and use it for multiple garments. Of course, hang to dry whenever possible.
— Lisa G.,
Middlebury, Conn.