Dear Readers: If you are flying out of the country, you may be required to show a negative COVID test before you board the aircraft. As life begins to return to normal and travel restrictions lift and folks are traveling more, some airlines are offering COVID tests.
There are several regulations in play with these tests, each airline’s protocol is a bit different and, even though you are COVID-negative, you still must wear a mask at all times.
Your airport may offer testing as well; these tests are at the passenger’s expense. Contact your airline, medical professional or your airport’s website for more information.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.