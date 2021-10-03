Valorie and Arlin Surface of Belton will celebrate their 65th anniversary with friends and family at a later date.
Valorie Turner of Corpus Christi married Arlin Surface on Oct. 20, 1956, at Parkway Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Applewhite officiating.
Mr. Surface retired after 42 years working for Central Power and Light in Corpus Christi.
Mrs. Surface retired after working for the Santa Fe Log Library oil research library for 15 years.
They have two sons, Mark Surface and wife, Sue, of Corpus Christi and Kert Surface and wife, Mary, of Tulsa, Okla.; a daughter, Arlynn Surface of Corpus Christi; and five grandchildren.
They have been residents of Belton for 16 years.