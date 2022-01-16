Golda and James Brock of Belton will celebrate their 65th anniversary at a later date.
Golda Madison married James Brock on Jan. 19, 1957, at the bride’s parent’s home in Belton with the Rev. Billy Sewell officiating.
Mr. Brock is retired after 32 years of employment with Austin White Lime Co. in Austin.
Mrs. Brock is retired after 23 years of employment with the Texas Department of Public Safety in Austin.
They have two children, Rodney L. Brock of Austin and Robert Brock of Eden.
The couple has two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
After their retirement, the couple has lived in the Belton/Salado are for 23 years.