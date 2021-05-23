Jan and Charles Hart of Temple will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a family trip to Galveston at a later date in June.
Jan Siegel of Dublin married Charles B. Hart on June 4, 1960, at the Ahavath Shalom Synagogue in Fort Worth with Rabbi Isadore Garsek officiating.
Mrs. Hart is retired after working for 30 years as an author and actress. Mr. Hart retired after working 33 years for the USDA and Farmers Home Administration. The couple has two daughters, Deborah Roberson of Pflugerville, Kathy Hart of Alexandria, Va.; a son, Dr. David W. Hart and his wife, Dr. Karen Hart, of Onalaska, Wis.; and six grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 43 years.