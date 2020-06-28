J. and Nancy Brown of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary on June 13 with a family dinner hosted by their children.
Nancy Camille McGee of Fort Worth married J. Brown on June 13, 1970, at Lake Worth Methodist Church with the Rev. James Earp officiating.
Mrs. Brown retired as a teacher with Temple ISD for 27 years and an adjunct professor with Temple College for seven years.
Dr. Brown retired after 21 years as a U.S. Army officer, 25 years as a teacher with Temple ISD and seven years as an adjunct professor with Temple College.
They spent many years at duty stations from Germany to Korea to Okinawa. In 1989 they retired and moved to Bell County.
The couple has two daughters, Shannon Bachtel and husband, Ryan, of Temple and Laura Lopez and husband, Cruz, of Mercedes; and four grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 31 years.