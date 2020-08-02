Frankie Dean and Dora Prustt of Belton celebrate their 50th anniversary at Confederate Park in Belton with a vow renewal and a picnic hosted by Christle Navarrete and Francis Finney, both of Belton and Mr. and Mrs. Johnathon Franklin Griffith and Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Lee Griffith, all of Killeen.
Dora Richardson of Belton married Frankie Dean Prustt on July 29, 1970, in Belton with CY Rhoads officiating.
Mrs. Prustt retired after 30 years as a home care aid.
Mr. Prustt retired after 40 years of being self employed.
The couple has two daughters, Christle Navarrete and Francis Finney, both of Belton; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 60 years.